Gene L. Griggy
STOW -- Gene L. Griggy, 86, passed away November 10, 2020. He was born in Stow to the late Louis and Ethel. Gene resided in Northampton from 1958 to 1998, then moved to Brookfield before moving back to Stow to be with his family. He loved working on cars, going to yard sales and socializing with everyone he came across. Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Trudy; daughter, Shirley Jackson; great-grandson, Jason Wallis; he is survived by his children, Diana (Don) Overholt and Gene Griggy Jr.; grandchildren, Donald and Scott (Alanna) Overholt, April (Jason) Wallis and Lisa (Mike) Mazzagatti, Douglas Jackson, Aiden, Briana and Cheyenne Griggy; great-grandchildren, John Wallis, Christopher Austin, Chase Overholt, Chloe and Michael Mazzagatti. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Northampton Cemetery. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Northampton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
