Gene Charles, 78, passed away suddenly on July 5. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many as Geno never met a stranger. He will forever be loved and missed. Gene is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty; his children, Tony (Shari) Charles, Tracy (Rick) Badgett, Gene (Laura) Charles, David (Heidi) Charles, and Kim (Randy) Hyrne; 13 grandchildren, his great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Pete Keith; special niece, Lisa Keith and her children. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl and grandson, Michael. No one is a stranger, just a friend they haven't spoken to yet. Private family services have taken place. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Gene's life will take place in the future. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)