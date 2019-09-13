|
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Catholic Church
Gene Marie Considine
1924 - 2019
Gene Marie Considine (Nelson) Gene Marie was a life-long "candle in the wind", passed away on September 11, 2019. Her love of family, friends, community, and God kept her flame burning bright for 95 years. She was born on July 25, 1924 to Loretta and Marion Isaac Nelson. She was the oldest of three children and grew up in North Akron. She attended St. Martha's Grade School, Sacred Heart Academy, and graduated from North High School. She met Howard Considine in the early 1940s and enjoyed dancing at Summit Beach and Meyers Beach venues. Their love of family, faith, and friends built a lifetime foundation that enriched all the lives of people they met. They were married at St. Martha's Catholic Church on October 19, 1946 and drew the 8:00 a.m. slot for the service. Mom had five children, William Howard, Karen Suzanne (the favorite), Thomas Howard, Michael Howard, and Christopher Howard. She and Howard passed on their values and beliefs to their children and their love was always present. Their home was always open and a gathering place for their children's friends, which made Gene the "unofficial mom" to all of them. Bill's wife Rebecca (Krenrick), Tom's wife Susan (Ley), Mike's wife Denise (Keane), and Chris's wife Teresa (McGuinness), were embraced and joined Karen as the daughters who teamed up with mom to set all schedules. Her candle burned even brighter because of them. Karen's friend, Tim Mosley, was a special member of the family until his death in 2014. Mom's role as a wife, mother, and mother-in-law truly was inspiring. She had a way of always finding the best in people and getting their very best in her interactions with them. Her role as a grandmother reached even higher heights. She has nine grandchildren, Michael, Cathryn O'Malley (Michael), Matthew (Becca), Hilary, Colleen, Sara, Megan, Daniel, and David. They loved their Grandma and have life-lasting memories of the many times they enjoyed in her presence. Mom spent quality time with each of them and made sure they had a sense of purpose and family in their own pursuits with the encouragement to have a positive outlook! She knew how to be in the moment with each person. Their Grandma Gene stories of birthdays, graduations, vacations, Christmas videos, road trips, college visits, games, weddings, and more authored chapters in their own life journals. She was a positive, ever-present force in their lives. She did save her very best for her two great grandchildren, Jemma and Graeme, the twins of Cathryn and Michael O'Malley. These two loved their "GiGi" and were frequent visitors to her house. In fact, they were there the day before mom's passing and showered GiGi with hugs and kisses. She called them "Sweet 3-year old pumpkins". As dedicated wife, mother of five, grandma of nine, GiGi of two, sister of two, sister-in-law of ten, and aunt to over 40, she was always on the move. Reunion planner, Sunday meals, and events kept her constantly busy which she handled in her usual calm way. She worked as a telephone operator, as an assistant at The University of Akron Admissions Office, a secretary at Archbishop Hoban High School, a manager for a neurology and neurosurgeon office, an office assistant for a pediatrician, and a daily volunteer. She was the president of St. Monica's Guild, a rocker for babies at Akron Children's Hospital, a volunteer for the Holiday Tree Festival, a member of the Friends of Children's Hospital and a proud promoter for NORKA. She was the president of the Parents Club at Hoban, Associates of St. Joseph member; a volunteer for numerous Archbishop Hoban events - a school she loved. On January 19, 1990, The Brothers of Holy Cross presented the distinguished "Cross of Hope" Award to Gene in appreciation of her loyal dedication to Archbishop Hoban High School. It's noteworthy that Gene was the first woman to receive this prestigious award. Mom spent her 95 years spreading her love and positive attitude to all. Special mention needs to be made about her caregivers, her granddaughter Sara Considine, who moved back from Chicago to live with her Grandma for 18 months, as well as caregivers Lynn and Laura and her home care nurses Erica and Wendy. They became part of the family and mom's fan club. The real support person, who was mom's number one champion and go-to person, was her daughter Karen. Words will never capture the dedication, love, and support Karen provided to her daily. Karen made sure mom remained active, maintained her sense of humor, and was kept current on all the family activities. Karen kept mom's candle burning bright. On September 7th, Matthew Considine married Becca Mayors and mom was able to greet the wedding couple at her home . . . a very special day and a final wish realized in celebrating their marriage before she died. In addition to her children, their spouses and the grandchildren, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Paul and sister-in-law, Teresa (Considine) Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband George Howard, her brother, Bob Nelson and his wife Rita, and her sister, Marian and her husband James Moffitt. Mom enjoyed Disney movies and heard that the Lion King song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" was the last song at Matt and Becca's wedding. We all have that love daily because of our mom. "There's a calm surrender To the rush of day When the heat of a rolling wave Can be turned away. An enchanted moment And it see me through It's enough for this restless warrior Just to be with you. And can you feel the love tonight? It is where we are It's enough for a wide-eyed wanderer That we've got this far And can you feel the love tonight? How it's laid to rest? It's enough to make kinds and vagabonds Believe the very best." Hip, Hip, Hooray! Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange Street, Akron, OH 44304. Funeral service will be on Monday, September 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 164 W. Market Street, Akron, OH 44303. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gene and Howard Considine Family Scholarship fund at Archbishop Hoban High School or to the Rebecca D. Considine Research Institute at Akron Children's Hospital.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019