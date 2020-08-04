1/1
Gene Ray Riddle
Gene Ray Riddle, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 1, 2020. Born in Akron, Gene was a graduate of Tallmadge High School (class of 1948). He enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving from 1951 to 1953 on the USS Columbus. In 1951 Gene came home on leave to marry the love of his life, Mary. He worked for his father for many years as a builder of churches. After his father retired, Gene worked for the Dan Marchetta Construction Company and also started his own construction company working for himself for many years. He was also a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Tallmadge holding positions as deacon, board member, trustee and song director. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ernest and Bessie Riddle; brothers, Earl and James Riddle; and daughter, Elizabeth. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary; sons, Jeffrey (Laura) Riddle, Matthew (Julie) Riddle and Bryan Riddle; grandchildren, Jesse (Rachael), Jason, Nicholas (Brittany), Corey and Kaylee; great-grandchildren, Logan, Laney and Camden; and siblings, Marcine, Wanda (Phyllis), Carolyn (Bob) and Glenn (Judy). Visitation Friday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Graveside funeral service at Mt. Peace Cemetery in Hartville to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Baptist Church in Tallmadge.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
