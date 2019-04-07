Gene Stickel Fogelsanger



A long life, well-lived.



Gene Stickel Fogelsanger, 93, died in her sleep on March 28, 2019.



She was born in Chambersburg, Pa., where she graduated from high school. She entered nurse's training during World War II at the University of Pennsylvania and worked as a registered nurse in Philadelphia, Akron, and State College, Pa. After the war, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Fogelsanger, who preceded her in death in 2018. Gene and Donald pursued his career with Goodyear and K&F Industries where they and their family lived in Akron, Washington, California, Georgia and Arizona. During their last move, back to Akron, Gene became an active member of the Women's Board of Summa Health and worked for many other worthy causes.



She is survived her children, Thomas Fogelsanger (Diana) and Lisa Fogelsanger; step granddaughter, Nicole Gragson-Bodnar (Jeff); and great grandson, John.



Private inurnment service will be in Chambersburg, Pa. Memorials may be made to the Women's Board of Summa Heath Nursing Education Committee, P.O. Box 2090, Akron, OH 44398-6153.