Gene T. Seibert, 83, of Brimfield Township, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 22, 2020. Gene graduated from Ravenna Township High School, where he enjoyed playing football. He later coached pee-wee football in Suffield to a B-team first year title where he lead them to an undefeated season. Gene loved sports, especially football. He bowled a 298 in his bowling league, and was very involved in his granddaughter's softball throughout high school and into college. He worked as a mason contractor for over 50 years, and owned G.T. Seibert Masonry. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, George and Audrey Seibert, and sister, June. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 63 years, Shelby Seibert; sons, Tom (Mary) and Bob (Barb) Seibert; daughter, Tracie (Mark) Lane; sister, Midge (Bob) Ebie; his grandchildren, Anthony (Ariell), Alyssa, Caelan, and Shawn; step-grandchildren, Gary, Lisa, and Jessica; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Per Gene's wishes, there will be no services. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and Fresenius Kidney Care for their compassion and care of Mr. Seibert.