Gene V. Frye, 87, passed away November 13, 2019. He was the loving husband of Onaline (Swain); father of Marcia Dupont (Michael), Rev. Donald Frye (David Shallow) and David (Sherry) Frye; grandfather of Zachary (Ashley) Frye and Cameron (Lindsey) Frye; and great-grandfather to Evie, Grey, Eloise and Sawyer. He was born in Akron on March 8, 1932, attended Springfield High School and graduated from Kent State University in 1956. Various job opportunities took him from Akron to Boardman, OH and Glendale, CA to San Diego, CA., where he finished his career as Director of Construction for Point Loma Nazarene University. He retired in Pinellas Park, FL. As a Lifetime member of The Church of the Nazarene, Gene was privileged to serve on General, District, and Local boards. He loved to serve behind the scenes at church to build God's kingdom, also serving through work and witness teams locally and in South America. His favorite scripture and lifetime guide was Matthew 6:33 - "But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness and all your needs shall be supplied". Gene also loved physical activities like running, biking, and walking. Calling hours will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 6-8 PM, at Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Monday, November 25 at 10 AM, Pastor Gary Morgan officiating with burial at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Clearwater First Church of the Nazarene (clearwaternazarene.org) - in memory of Gene Frye (Select Memorial) to be distributed to the Food Pantry and to buy bibles for Gideons International. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019