Generose Anne Marks (nee Gill) was united with Jesus on October 18, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Akron, born May 12, 1937 at St. Thomas Hospital to Aelred C. and Mary Jane Gill (nee McGinnis). She graduated from both St. Vincent Grade and High Schools. While earning a degree at the University of Akron, Genny met her husband and best friend, Stephen Marks, at the Newman Club. There was a debate as to whether his singing or the piano she was playing was off key. Genny was a Delta Gamma. Genny was preceded in death by Steve, her parents; brothers, Aelred, James, and Bruce; and granddaughter, Lizzie Marshel. Genny and Steve married in 1960 and shared a wonderful life full of faith and love, the legacy they leave to their six daughters and their families, Mary Catherine (Thomas) Pelot, Jane (James) Casey, Carolyn (Chris) Hawkins, Ellen Marks, Tricia Marshel, Heather (Barry) Thoman. They loved every minute with their five granddaughters and 16 grandsons, Aaron (Risa), Josiah (Miriam) and Christopher Pelot; Raymond (Halie), Daniel, Clare, William and Timothy Casey; Jonathan and Charles Hawkins, Amanda and Samuel Rabe; Brandon, Adam, Elizabeth, Joshua and Brianna Marshel; Jacob, Evelyn, Benjamin and Peter Thoman. She was the great-grandmother of two, Sophia Pelot and Baby Casey. Also surviving Genny are her brothers/sisters-in-law, Jeanne Gill (nee Stadtmiller), Carol Pier (Don Lien), Dennis (Mary Ann) Marks, Thomas (Christine) Marks, Nancy (Richard) Merzweiler, and Jeffrey (Tina) Marks; an aunt, Margie Sabo, and dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews of both the Gill and Marks families, especially those nephews and niece who looked to her as a mother: James T. Gill, Mary E. Gill, Michael (Kathleen) Gill, and Terrence Gill. Genny also had a group of life-long friends who she first met at St. Vincent. Genny retired from Akron City Schools. She originally was employed as a speech and hearing therapist and would later become a "van lady" serving as a reading specialist at St. Sebastian Elementary School. Her home was always filled with love and laughter, . . . and children. Extended family and friends, neighbors, visitors from out-of-town or from other countries always felt welcome to "stop over" unannounced. Her home was always being cleaned but seldom tidy due to Life being enjoyed there. At family gatherings Genny would often play the piano so that everyone could sing along to show-tunes and Irish melodies. Genny always said that she wasn't a good cook, but the recipes her daughters remember her by are those of a gourmet at heart. She simply gave herself too little credit for the daily staple meals she lovingly prepared for her family of eight. Genny had a love of history and explored genealogy (and cemeteries) decades before it was a popular hobby. She loved sporting events, and the fine arts, the AJC pool in the summer, any beach, and Ireland. Genny was a 50+ year member of St. Sebastian Parish where she taught PSR, hosted Bible studies, took care of her neighbors, performed with the Drama Club, was a member of Sanctuary Society, a Eucharistic Minister, and was elected to the first ever parish council. She is also remembered as always collecting money and items for those less fortunate. In her memory we ask that you take care of your neighbors, and donate even a small sum to a Catholic mission helping those less fortunate than we have been so blessed to be. You might also consider a donation in her name to: St. Sebastian Parish Foundation, Cleveland Catholic Charities, St. Vincent-St. Mary, or EWTN. Calling hours 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where a Rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26th at St. Sebastian Catholic Church and will be live streamed at: www.youtube.com/
StSebastianParish Masks must be worn and social distancing observed at the Church and Funeral Home. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.