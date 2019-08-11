Home

Geneva M. Fiscus

Geneva M. Fiscus Obituary
Geneva M. Fiscus Geneva M. Fiscus, 92, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was a resident of Barberton for most of her life. Geneva was a member of Columbia United Church of Christ. Preceded in death by her husband, Dale, she is survived by son, Glen (Susan) Fiscus; daughter, Paula (Jeffrey) Gorby; grandson, Andrew; granddaughters, Heather and Christa and five great-grandchildren. Following Geneva's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services. A gathering of family and friends is being planned for a later date. 330-745-3161
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
