Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
Services
Geneva M. Rauch, age 86, passed away on December 31, 2019. Geneva was born in Nebo, WV to the late Lee and Obelia Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rauch and nine siblings. She is survived by children, Rick (Holly) Rauch, Donna (Mike) Griesmer, Jim Rauch and Kathy (Bill) Donhiser; grandchildren, Rob and Monica Rauch, Joe Griesmer, Dana (Phil) Cogar, Jamie (Tim Hawkins) Rauch, James, Liam and Fiona Donhiser; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, TJ and Anthony Hawkins; siblings, Hazel Reich, Moses (Sherry) Moore and Roger (Debra) Moore and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44304. Private interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to the Haven of Rest Ministry, 175 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
