CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Geneva Mae Walter, 101, passed away peacefully on October 25. She was born on October 25, 1918. She celebrated her 101st birthday at home with her family by her bedside. At 9:00 p.m. she went to heaven to continue her celebration with loved ones waiting for her. Geneva was an active member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Charles Faust Post 281 for 73 years where she held many positions and made many lifelong friends. She served Friday night dinners faithfully for years! She was a member of Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society as well. She retired from Montgomery Ward after 25 years of service. Her greatest passion in life was her family who always came above everything else. She loved her daughters and grandchildren unconditionally and will be greatly missed by them. They will also miss her rendition of Froggy Went a Courtin' as she was still able to remember the words and sing it at 100 years old! She was a fierce card player. Her last Euchre game was a week ago where she won with a "loner"! Waiting to celebrate her birthday with her were her loved ones in heaven. They include parents, Frank and Abigail Shafer (Hanson); husband, John Walter and daughter, Suzanne Semonin; sisters, Jeanette Eagle and Marjorie Pipes; and brother, Louis Shafer. Those left to cherish her memory include daughter, Patricia (John) Mackey; grandchildren, Sherri (Brad) Yuncker, David (Jean) Semonin, Chris (Cherie) Mosey, Rick (Holly) Mackey; great grandchildren, Raegan and Ivy Yuncker, and Declan Mackey; daughter-in-law, Grace Dickerhoof; sister, Nancy Judson; sister-in-law, Judy Walter; and Lynn Semonin. The family would like to acknowledge Rachel at Crossroads Hospice for her attentive and loving care. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon on Saturday November 2, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will immediately follow at Noon. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Stow First Responders Memorial Fund, 3800 Darrow Rd. Stow, OH 44224. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019