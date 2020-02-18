Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:30 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Daniels


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve Daniels Obituary
Genny Daniels, 86, passed away February 16, 2020. She was born April 15, 1933 in Beverly, West Virginia to the late Herbert and Nola Bennett. Genny worked in retail and screen printing. After retirement she was a caregiver. Besides her parents; Genny was preceded in death by her husband, Greg K.; son, Greg M. and son-in-law, Jim Collett. She is survived by daughters, Sherri (Mark) Carney and Kathy Collett; grandsons, Clint (Monica) and Chad Carney, Chris and Todd Collett; great grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jon) Walker, Danielle and Peyton Carney, Chloe, Brooklyn and Brittyn Collett; great great granddaughter, Charlotte Walker; brother, Bud Bennett; sisters, Janet Mowery and Linda (Pat) Weese; as well as and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Debbie Fox for all the love and care she gave mom. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Jeff Gindlesberger officiating. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, from 11:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Genny's name to the Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Road, Akron, OH 44312. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -