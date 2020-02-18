|
Genny Daniels, 86, passed away February 16, 2020. She was born April 15, 1933 in Beverly, West Virginia to the late Herbert and Nola Bennett. Genny worked in retail and screen printing. After retirement she was a caregiver. Besides her parents; Genny was preceded in death by her husband, Greg K.; son, Greg M. and son-in-law, Jim Collett. She is survived by daughters, Sherri (Mark) Carney and Kathy Collett; grandsons, Clint (Monica) and Chad Carney, Chris and Todd Collett; great grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jon) Walker, Danielle and Peyton Carney, Chloe, Brooklyn and Brittyn Collett; great great granddaughter, Charlotte Walker; brother, Bud Bennett; sisters, Janet Mowery and Linda (Pat) Weese; as well as and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Debbie Fox for all the love and care she gave mom. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Jeff Gindlesberger officiating. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, from 11:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Genny's name to the Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Road, Akron, OH 44312. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2020