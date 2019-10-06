Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Genevieve Staiger


1930 - 2019
Genevieve Staiger Obituary
Genevieve Staiger Genevieve Staiger (Kikta) passed away peacefully of heart failure surrounded by all of her family on September 30, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 21, 1930 and after her marriage on October 1, 1949 moved and lived the rest of her life in Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter. Mom, Grandma or GG will be deeply missed by her daughters, Susan (John) Klein and Elizabeth (Ronald) Gentner; sons, Walter (Victoria) and Eugene (Angela); 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date where she will be placed with her husband at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to Lifebanc.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019
