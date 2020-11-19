Genevieve Wells Mosley, 96, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born September 16, 1924 in Calhoun County, West Virginia to the late Della and Ray Wells. Genevieve was a Rosie the Riviter during World War II and retired from Saafield Publishing Company and Barberton Citizens Hospital. Preceded in death by her husband, J. M. Mosley and daughter, Marguarette Ann Capps; she is survived by daughters, Della Jean Juhas and Mary Patricia (Bob) Saunders; son, Jimmy (Chris) Mosley; grandchildren, Terri (Eric) Peterman, Ric Juhas, Joe (Jennifer) Frey, Michael Frey, Jamie Mosley, Patrick (Jennifer) Troutman and Chad Mosley; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Hie Lee Herron, Jack Herron and Bill Mosley; along with other relatives and friends. Due to current circumstances masks are required and social distancing will be observed. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family only, on Saturday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203 with Rev. Rod Grabski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.