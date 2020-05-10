Geoffrey L. Ecker
Geoffrey L. Ecker, 75, passed away unexpectedly, on May 8, 2020. He was born in Akron on October 6, 1944 to the late Emmanuel and Donna Ecker. Geoff was a 1962 graduate of Central High School. He worked as a truck driver for Akron Gear & Engineering. He was a faithful member of Lifespring Christian Church in Firestone Park for over 50 years, where he served as an elder and teacher. Lifespring was the center of Geoff's life. In addition to his parents; Geoff was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie (Barton) and his brother, Emmanuel V. Ecker. He is survived by his son, Kevin Ecker; niece, Pamela Hardbarger; as well as many other nieces and nephews; aunt, Joyce Bender; sister-in-law, Jane Ecker; as well as several cousins. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, 11 a.m., at East Liberty Cemetery on East Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. in Green. A memorial service for Geoff will be held in the coming months. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
As your friends in life we hope you rest in peace Jim and Sherry yoder
James Yoder
Friend
