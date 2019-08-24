|
|
Georganne Varga (Cassese) Georganne Varga, a long time resident of the Akron-Cuyahoga Falls area, died Wednesday the 21st of August at Continuing Healthcare of Cuyahoga Falls after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Calling hours will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1-4pm at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 am at St. Sebastian Catholic Church with a private burial in Lake View Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 24, 2019