George Brewbaker, Sr., 92, passed away November 24, 2019. He was born November 5, 1927 in Akron to the late Charles and Anna Brewbaker. George worked for the Hoover Company retiring with 40 years of service. As a young man, George was a musician and enjoyed playing the mandolin. He took great pride serving our country in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego at the end of World War II. He lived his entire married life with Wilma in the city of Green, where they built their home and raised five children. As a lifetime member of the Greensburg Church of God, he served in many capacities but was especially noted for teaching the adult Sunday school. He also wrote a book about his life, the "Comet Village" and had it published in 2013. George and his wife loved to have cookouts on Sunday afternoons with their children and grandchildren. It usually started with George and Wilma sitting on a swing on the front porch. In addition to his parents; George was preceded in death by his brother, Charles. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Wilma; sons, George (Loretta), Ronald (Carole Jean) and Paul Brewbaker; daughters, Georgia (Samuel) Moses and Karen (Robert) Kerr; grandchildren, Stacie Jovanovic, Kelli Fisher, Roy Brewbaker, Jessica Jones, Justin Brewbaker, Tom Rathbun, Jeremy Rathbun and Steve Moses; 11 great grandchildren; as well as many other loving family and friends. Military honors and a brief prayer service will be held at 3 P.M. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 1 P.M. until the time of Military Honors at the funeral home. A private family interment will take place at Greensburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in George's name to Greensburg Church of God, 4691 Massillon Road, N. Canton, Ohio 44720. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2019