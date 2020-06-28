George A. Brewbaker Jr.
George Brewbaker, Jr., 71, passed away June 19, 2020. He was born December 13, 1948 in Canton to the late George, Sr. and Wilma Brewbaker. George worked for the Hoover company, retiring after more than 35 years of services. George served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the time of the Vietnam War. He was an active member at church from an early age, following in the footsteps of his parents. He loved music and singing, and often shared his musical talents during Sunday service. George was passionate about acquiring new sports and hobbies, some of which included fishing, bowling, golfing, and understanding technology. He spent many years woodworking, building furniture for his family home and helping others with projects around their homes. George was a loyal and generous friend to many. He was a loving father to his 3 children, an adored grandfather to 4 boys, and a caring husband. George had a sense of humor and a kind soul that will be missed by all who knew him. Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, Paul. He is survived by his wife, Loretta; son, Roy; daughters, Stacie (Petar) Jovanovic and Kelli (Matthew) Fisher; grandchildren, Aryes Jovanovic, Jon, Nathan and Ian Fisher; brother, Ronald (Carole Jean) Brewbaker; sisters, Georgia (Samuel) Moses and Karen (Robert) Kerr; sisters-in-law, Joyce Webster and Darlene Knotts; aunt, Cora (Dean) Frederick; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Per George's wishes, cremation and a private family memorial service have taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in George's name to Greensburg Church of God, 4691 Massillon Rd., N. Canton, Ohio 44720. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
