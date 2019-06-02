George A. Busey



George A. Busey, 76, passed away May 29, 2019.



He was born January 18, 1943 in Barberton, the son of the late William and Mildred Busey. After high school, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force. George will always be remembered for his work ethic. He retired from Consolidated Freightways Trucking Company after 30 years service. He also worked as a police officer for the Village of Peninsula, and the City of Macedonia. Later he worked as a driving instructor for Drive Team and First Energy. In his free time, he loved painting his cars and riding his motorcycle.



George is survived by his loving wife, Anita Busey; daughter Kellie (Todd) Shafer; grandchildren, Andrew and Ashley.



Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life Picnic will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Big Cuyahoga Shelter (2025 Monroe Falls Ave. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186