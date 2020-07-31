1/2
George A. Holm
1929 - 2020
George A. Holm, of Copley, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born December 8, 1929 in Akron to George and Nora Holm. George was a man loved by all. His life defined selflessness by always putting others before himself. He never hesitated to help anyone. Preceded in death by parents, George and Nora; brother, Jerrold Holm; and daughters, Donna Holm and Christine Searls; George is survived by his loving wife, Lois of Copley; grandchildren, Nathan and Justin Searls of Copley and Rachael (Chris) Woolsey of Canal Fulton; great grandchildren, Alyson, Christopher, Jr., and Madyson of Canal Fulton; sister-in-law, Carol Holm; and niece, Susan Anderson. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., where a private service will be held on Saturday. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
