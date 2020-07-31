George A. Holm, of Copley, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born December 8, 1929 in Akron to George and Nora Holm. George was a man loved by all. His life defined selflessness by always putting others before himself. He never hesitated to help anyone. Preceded in death by parents, George and Nora; brother, Jerrold Holm; and daughters, Donna Holm and Christine Searls; George is survived by his loving wife, Lois of Copley; grandchildren, Nathan and Justin Searls of Copley and Rachael (Chris) Woolsey of Canal Fulton; great grandchildren, Alyson, Christopher, Jr., and Madyson of Canal Fulton; sister-in-law, Carol Holm; and niece, Susan Anderson. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., where a private service will be held on Saturday. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
