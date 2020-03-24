|
BARBERTON -- George A. Shultz, passed away March 21 surrounded by his family, from complications from COPD. He was born on July 13, 1941 and was a life resident of Barberton and graduated from Barberton High School, Class of 1959. He was raised and preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Grace Shultz; mother and father-in-law, Helen and John Pogwizd; and brothers-in-law, Robert and Ronald Pogwizd. He will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Patricia; sons, Todd, Paul and Dean Shultz and Dave Ward; grandchildren, Tiffany, Brandon, Abigail and Landon; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Emma, Aiden and Jackson; his extended family, Linda and Bill Kesler, John and Sharon Pogwizd and Toni Pogwizd; many loving nieces and nephews; and last but not least, his faithful and loving companion, Butters, who followed him everywhere. We will honor and celebrate George's life at a future date. If you wish, a donation can be made in George's memory to BACM Pantry, 939 Norton Ave., Barberton, 44203 or St. Augustine Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton, 44203. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2020