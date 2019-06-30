Home

Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Community Bible Church
3671 Tallmadge Rd
Rootstown, OH
George Adelman


1939 - 2019
George Adelman Obituary
George Adelman

George J. Adelman, 80, of Rootstown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.

George was born in Randolph, Ohio on May 1, 1939 to parents, James A. and Sara Adelman. George had been retired after a long career at General Motors in Lordstown. He had attended Community Bible Church in Rootstown and enjoyed his association with the Ravenna Moose Club. George enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, deer hunting and camping with his family and loved spending time at his property in southern Ohio. He was a classic car buff, enjoying the cars he owned and loved attending classic car shows.

George is survived by his children, Skip (Janet) Adelman, Sandy (David Peck) Rice, Michelle Adelman, Regina (Keith) Eckmyer and Adrian Brown. He is also survived by siblings, Betty Garrett, Rose Miller, Anna Larkin, Lorenna (Tom) Chaney, James (Linda) Adelman, William (Kathy) Adelman and John Adelman. George's memory will also be cherished by his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Cleo B. Adelman; his son, Nolan Brown; his parents and his sisters: Margaret Adelman and Sarah Stackpole.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. with Pastor Scott Hindel officiating the funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. There will also be a time to celebrate George's life on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Community Bible Church, 3671 Tallmadge Rd., Rootstown. Private inurnment will take place on a later date at Hillside Cemetery in Randolph.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.

(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
