George Anthony Rada, age 69, of Stow, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 19, 2020. He was born on November 22, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents, James F. and Catherine (Vossler) Rada. George is survived by his loving wife, Jane (Lachowski) of 36 yrs; children: Dawn ( Marc) Grzelak, Tammy Zanelotti, Kelly Rada ( deceased), Alexander, and Michael Rada. His siblings are Christine Lee, Mary Lou (Rich) Davis, James F. Rada Jr. (deceased), Janis (Charles) Branham, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He graduated from Bedford High School, Ohio. Served in the National Guard and Army Reserve. He was an excellent soccer coach for both sons, and was known for his patience and sense of humour. He, anonymously, painted rocks with flowers on top and "smile" printed on the bottom. These were hidden throughout Stow by his wife and himself. He so enjoyed watching the joy on children's faces as they found his creations. He kept a log of all the stones. Before he died he reached his goal of 1,000 beautiful rocks. Per his wishes no calling hours. There will be a private family burial. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Again, per his request, no flowers. His charity of choice is Out of Darkness, a suicide prevention in honor of his daughter, Kelly. Address is AFSP, 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, NY, Ny 10005. A message for the family may be left at www.hinefh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.