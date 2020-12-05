1/1
George Autry
George "Tim" Autry was born on October 2, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio. He passed away in November of 2020. He was pre-deceased by parents, Robert and Beatrice Autry and too many Marine brothers during his service in Vietnam ('69 to '71). Survived by elder, aunt Ruby "Tuta" Lamb; daughter, Diana; granddaughter, Alexia; grandson, Cuban; great-granddaughter, Amina; siblings, Terry, Bobby, John, Debra Jean; cousin/siblings, Denise, Alice, Cheryl, Carla, Mike Lamb; best friends, Arlene David, Jeff Struwe; Arizona family, Rosemary, Gina, Lisa; Marine brother/son, Jon Atchison; many more cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Son, Brother, Father, Uncle, Friend, Marine. His life was forever changed at age 17, when he joined and served with the 1st Marine division Lance Corporal, as a radio/communications man. In between the internal Vietnam wars he fought on a daily basis, he laughed, enjoyed cruising, music, good books, partying, hand dancing, sports, family, friends and his "heart home", Arizona. He retired from U.S. West, Jones Cable and Medina BKD. These memories, he fought hard to leave for us, to hold on to, so that we can release the memories of wars past, that we experienced with him. Remember his smile, laugh and favorite things. SEMPER FI. REST WELL MARINE. In lieu of flowers, honor Tim's life with a donation to Akron Municipal Valor Court 330-643-2287 or your preferred Marine/Veteran support organization. Private graveside ceremony Friday, Dec. 11th, 11 a.m. Western Reserve Cemetery. Sommerville Funeral Services. View live and recorded video at Sommervillefuneralservice.com Condolences to 777 S. Hawkins Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44320.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
