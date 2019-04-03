|
George C. Richner Jr.
George C. Richner, age 95, of Twinsburg, Ohio, beloved husband of Marjorie (nee Bissell); dear father of Daniel (Judith) Richner and Jennifer (Mike) Merritt; loving grandfather of Melanie and Bradley Merrit and Gwendolyn and Seth Richner; brother of Robert (Virginia) Richner, died Wednesday, March 28, 2019. George served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a charter member of the Twinsburg VFW Post 4929 and a member of Summit Masonic Lodge. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Congregational Church of Twinsburg, 9050 Church St., Twinsburg, Ohio 44087, where a MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held MONDAY, APRIL 15th at 11 a.m. Friends will be received SUNDAY, APRIL 14TH from 2 to 4 p.m. at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 9819 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com
