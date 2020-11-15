1/1
George Christian Woehr
1943 - 2020
George Christian Woehr, 77, passed away November 5, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born June 19, 1943 in Philadephia, PA, the son of George Christian Woehr Sr. and Edith Irene Christina Arnold. On October 18, 1969, he married Pamela Eve Perry. Together they shared 51 years of marriage. George graduated from Drexel University on a full academic scholarship with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He was a hard working and contentious person who was very successful in his long career at Occidental Petroleum. George shared a love of travel, adventure and seeking new experiences with his wife Pam. Together they toured the world and lived in many places including Buffalo, Dallas and New York City. They enjoyed movies, theater, museums and new culinary experiences whenever they had the chance. George was an avid reader and book collector, who also loved crossword puzzles and watching birds. He was gentle and kind and everyone who knew him thought highly of him. The pride and joy of his life in his later years were his grandchildren, whom he adored. He and Pam moved to Cleveland to be near them. George loved to play tabletop shuffleboard with them, and tease the heck out of them in his loving, grandpa-like way. He will be missed every day. He is survived by wife, Pamela (Perry); daughter, Andrea (Matt) Putnam; grand-children, Charlie, Lilly, and Maddie; sister, Irene (Robert) Smith; brother, Richard (Jeanette) Woehr; nieces, Susan (Ken) Groves (Smith), Carol (Bill) Hampel (Smith), Eileen (late Chris) Carter (Woehr), Helene McMillan (Woehr), and Janine (Michael) Manuele (Woehr); sister-in-law, Lisa Iris; brother-in-law, Dave Kehres; and many great nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made in George's name to The National Audubon Society. Adams-Mason, 330-535-9186



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 15, 2020
