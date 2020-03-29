Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for George Auten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Auten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Auten Obituary
February 16, 1934 - March 26, 2020 (86 years old) George E. Auten, beloved husband, father, grandfather, teacher and coach, died peacefully surrounded by his family, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1934 to George and Almeda Auten. George graduated from Buchtel High School in 1952. He then attended the University of Akron where he was a 3-sport, three-year letter winner in swimming, track and football. He was also a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated in 1956 and went on to receive his Masters of Education shortly thereafter. George served as a Captain in the Army Reserves from 1955-1961. George was a pillar of the Ellet community. 'Mr. Auten' to his students, he taught history at Ellet High School from 1957-1997 and served as their Athletic Director from 1982-2006. George also guided and mentored hundreds of young men throughout his years of coaching at Ellet. He was the head Boys Track coach from 1958-1993, and served as an assistant football coach from 1964-1999. 'Coach Auten' to his athletes, George was awarded the prestigious Akron Beacon Journal Clem Caraboolad Coach of the Year Award in 1992, and the Track complex at Ellet High School was named "George E. Auten Track and Field" in his honor. George was inducted into the Summit County Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. Even after his years of coaching were over, he and his wife could be seen in the stands supporting and cheering on the Orangemen at many sporting events. George was well-known for his smile, kindness, and genuine sincerity to all he met. Along with his parents; George was preceded in death by his son, Stephen, and his brother, William. George is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Marie; daughters, Cheryl (David) Hughes, Pamela (Dave) Datsko; grandchildren, Laura (Bill) Axline, Erik (Kristina) Datsko, Lesli Datsko-Miller, Stephen (Allee) Hughes, Kelli (Will) Lansinger, Matthew Datsko, and Hannah (Eli) Blakley; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services for George will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. The family will host a community Celebration of Life at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ellet High Boosters Club, 528 Amberwood Drive, Akron, OH 44312, in George's name. (Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -