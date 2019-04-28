Home

George E. Clayton

George E. Clayton Obituary
George E.

Clayton

George E. Clayton, 71, passed away on April 24, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Katie Clayton; father, George Clayton and brother, Thomas Young.

He is survived by his siblings, Mary Clayton, James (Delores) Clayton, Norman (Darlene) Clayton, Loretta Clayton, and Barbara (Ernie) McCalister; and host of family and friends.

Friend may call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at The House of the Lord, 1650 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. A home going services will immediately follow. Interment at 10 a.m. on May 2, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
