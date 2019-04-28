|
|
George E.
Clayton
George E. Clayton, 71, passed away on April 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Katie Clayton; father, George Clayton and brother, Thomas Young.
He is survived by his siblings, Mary Clayton, James (Delores) Clayton, Norman (Darlene) Clayton, Loretta Clayton, and Barbara (Ernie) McCalister; and host of family and friends.
Friend may call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at The House of the Lord, 1650 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. A home going services will immediately follow. Interment at 10 a.m. on May 2, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019