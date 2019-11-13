Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
George E. Jenkins Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- George E. "Bud" Jenkins, 88, passed away Saturday November 9, 2019. He was born in Alliance, OH and attended Ohio State University, going on to earn a BA in industrial engineering from Kent State University. Bud served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired from Atlas Fluid Components with 25 years of service. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan and son in-law, Vern Mock, he is survived by his daughters, Jill (Rick) Sias of Kent and Julie Mock of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, Vern IV and Lauren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and Sonny Fanelly; along with many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to a . To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
