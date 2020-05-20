Rev. George E. Schreckengost, 92, of Sebring passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. George was born in East Palestine, Ohio, on April 11, 1928, the son of the late George A. and Genevieve (Faulkner) Schreckengost. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Otterbein College in 1950, Master of Divinity from United Theological Seminary in 1955, and his Doctor of Ministry from Lancaster Theological Seminary in 1984. He also completed several studies throughout his career in ministry through Oberlin Graduate School of Theology, the Urban Training Center for Christian Mission, Case-Western Reserve's Cleveland College, and the Urban Training Mission in Chicago. Rev. Schreckengost's ministry began in 1945. At the age of 17 he received his Quarterly Conference License at Emmanuel United Brethren Church in East Palestine, Ohio, Probationer's License in 1948, and was ordained as an Elder in 1955. Throughout his career he served various appointments: Barnhill EUB in New Philadelphia, Ohio; Watkins Christian UCC in Marysville, Ohio; Trinity-Bethel Charge EUB in Ashland and Wooster, Ohio; Ware's Chapel EUB in West Manchester, Ohio; Moore Memorial EUB in Barberton, Ohio, as Minister of Education; Greensburg EUB, Greensburg, Ohio; part-time interims as Lakewood Calvary EUB, Cleveland Ebenezer EUB, and Garfield Heights Hathaway United Methodist; and a graduate internship with Chicago First Baptist Church. He served as Associate Pastor of Trinity United Methodist in Youngstown, Ohio; Oak Chapel United Methodist in Wooster, Ohio; Randolph Christian Church in Randolph, Ohio; and Sebring United Methodist in Sebring, Ohio. Beyond the local church he served as Director of Cleveland Inner City Work; Minister of Metropolitan Strategy (Cleveland Area); Director of Northeastern Ohio Regional Church Planning Office (agency for 12 denominations); Associate Director of East Ohio Conference Council on Ministries (missions/social welfare, stewardship, research in the Cleveland and Steubenville Districts, available to all 871 churches and 12 districts as a resource person); and in 1992 he retired from the East Ohio Conference of The United Methodist Church. After his retirement, he worked as a Financial Stewardship Consultant for LeWay Resources, Inc., and also did genealogy work for First Families of Western Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Virginia "Jinny" I. (Bartlett) Schreckengost whom he married on July 17, 1948; his five children: Elaine Weaver (Walt, deceased), Ruth (Frank) Novak, Lois (Jim) Miller, John (John Kelly) Schreckengost, and Jim (Cathie) Schreckengost. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren with 2 more due this summer; a brother Lee (Barbara) Schreckengost; many nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by a brother Fred. A private Family Funeral will be held, and burial will take place at Greensburg Cemetery. Due to the current health quarantine, a public Memorial Service will be held at Copeland Oaks in Sebring at a later date. Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Copeland Oaks Life Care Fund (800 S. 15th St., Sebring, OH 44672) or Sebring United Methodist Church (126 W. Indiana Ave., Sebring, OH 44672). Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio, (330) 938-2526.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.