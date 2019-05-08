Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
George E. Wodicka

George E. Wodicka Obituary
George E.

"Papa" Wodicka

George E. Wodicka "Papa", born October 8, 1941 passed away unexpectedly at home on May 5, 2019.

Preceded in death by his brother, Donn "Butch" Wodicka; he leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Karen; daughters, Diana (Gerald) Labriola and Jacqualyn Wodicka; grandchildren, Dawn Marie (Mark) Anderson, Kyle (Angela) Anderson and Russel Hrycyk; brothers, Rocky (Mary) and Dan Wodicka; sisters-in-law, Deborah (Tom) Sayre and Pat Buetsch. He is also survived by his extended family, Joe (Mandy) Kenley and Dan (Rosie) Ganoe and their families and many other nieces, nephews and countless friends too many to mention.

Papa loved to tell stories and make people laugh. He was larger than life and will be greatly missed.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Saturday at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio, where friends may call from 10 a.m. to service time, casual dress welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019
