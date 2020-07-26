An alarm sounded at the #7 Fire Station on Tallmadge Ave. at 4 a.m. on July 19, 2020, as George E. Uber gained his wings. George was born February 4, 1927 to Homer and Grace Gifford Uber in Akron. He lived on North Hill his entire life, graduating from North High School in 1945. Two weeks later, he was drafted into the United States Army. Six months after that, he was on a ship on Christmas Eve, headed to Berlin, Germany, where he was stationed at the Berlin Wall. He was honorably discharged in 1948, an American hero. Soon after he finished his tour of duty, he was at a dance, where he met his lifetime love, Geri Barzellon. After a year and a half, they were married and spent 70 wonderful years together. Out of their union, two children were born. George was a fireman for 29 and a half years, retiring in 1980. George believed that "Once a fireman, always a fireman." He helped anyone in need, family, friends, neighbors...even strangers in the grocery store. He was previously deceased by his parents, four siblings, his beloved in-laws, Archie and Grace Massaro Barzellon; son-in-law, Kurt Brown; grand-daughter, Ashley Brown, and god-daughter, Nancy Flower. George leaves behind his wife, Geri; son, David; daughter, Cheryl (Duane Titus) Brown; granddaughter, Lauren Uber; great-granddaughters, Stephanie and Paige; sister, Dorothy Brown; nieces and nephews. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, there will be no visitation or public services. Per George's wishes, cremation will take place, and there will be private honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Special thanks to fireman friend Dick Summerlot for all of his visits and for taking George to the fireman meetings. George's family would also like to thank the firefighters from Station #7 for their care and memories that they provided to George.