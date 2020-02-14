Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
George Ellis Harris


1925 - 2020
George Ellis Harris Obituary
THEN AND NOW George Ellis Harris, age 94, of Barberton, passed away February 11, 2020. He was born November 22, 1925 to the late George W. and Irene (nee: Buskey) Harris. Dad attended Barberton schools until his family moved back to the family farm in Tuscumbia, AL. He graduated from Deshler High School and joined the Navy. He proudly served on LST #1047 in the Pacific during WWII and then served four years in the Navy Reserves. His family returned to Barberton, Ohio and George worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company until he retired. He was a member of the 568 National Lodge in Barberton and was also a 32nd degree Mason. George was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ann (nee: Moritz). Surviving are his daughters, Elissa Young, Robin Harris, Cindy Goda (Paul) and Cathy Johnston; grandchildren, Chris (Mari) Young, Brian Young, Melissa (Scott) Nelson, Sarah (JT) Wittmann, Jennifer Johnston, Kyle Johnston, and Michael (Bailey) Goda. He also leaves 11 great grandchildren and his sister, Virginia Cassely in Tehachapi, California. Special thanks to the Apostolic Christian Home and the Hospice of the Western Reserve for the excellent care given to Dad, as well as his caring home health aides: Josie, Susan, Carrie, Chico, Yolanda, and Edith. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Barberton Salvation Army or Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
