|
|
George Elmer, 62, passed away on January 4th, 2020 in Norwalk OH after a short but hard-fought battle with cancer. George was a family man the pillar. He will be deeply and indefinitely missed by his wife of 42 years, Cobey; daughters, Lea Elmer, Calli Delgado (Christopher), Nikki Elmer; his mother, Marie Elmer (Otto Elmer deceased); sisters, Sue Shuff, Paula Lundell (Bob); his brothers, Tom Elmer (Jody), Pete Elmer (Rita), John Elmer (Linda), Mike Elmer (Tiffany); his mother-in-law, Frances Lawson (Norman Lawson deceased); father-in-law, Nathan Williamson; brothers-in-law, Bruce Williamson (Janet), Frank Williamson. George was a graduate of Firestone H.S. and the University of Akron. He started his career in finance as a CPA with Touche Ross & Co., then went on to hold executive positions with Deloitte, Norwalk Furniture, Fisher-Titus Hospital, and Firelands Scientific. There will be a private funeral for family members and a celebration of life for community members and friends to honor George at a later date. In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America online or mailed to P.O. BOX 98160, WASHINGTON, DC 20090-8160. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E Main Street, Norwalk.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020