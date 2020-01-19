Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home
314 E. Main St.
Norwalk, OH 44857
(419) 668-1469
Resources
More Obituaries for George Elmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Elmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Elmer Obituary
George Elmer, 62, passed away on January 4th, 2020 in Norwalk OH after a short but hard-fought battle with cancer. George was a family man the pillar. He will be deeply and indefinitely missed by his wife of 42 years, Cobey; daughters, Lea Elmer, Calli Delgado (Christopher), Nikki Elmer; his mother, Marie Elmer (Otto Elmer deceased); sisters, Sue Shuff, Paula Lundell (Bob); his brothers, Tom Elmer (Jody), Pete Elmer (Rita), John Elmer (Linda), Mike Elmer (Tiffany); his mother-in-law, Frances Lawson (Norman Lawson deceased); father-in-law, Nathan Williamson; brothers-in-law, Bruce Williamson (Janet), Frank Williamson. George was a graduate of Firestone H.S. and the University of Akron. He started his career in finance as a CPA with Touche Ross & Co., then went on to hold executive positions with Deloitte, Norwalk Furniture, Fisher-Titus Hospital, and Firelands Scientific. There will be a private funeral for family members and a celebration of life for community members and friends to honor George at a later date. In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America online or mailed to P.O. BOX 98160, WASHINGTON, DC 20090-8160. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E Main Street, Norwalk.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -