Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
View Map
George F. Richards


1939 - 2019
George F.

Richards

George F. Richards, age 79, is survived by his three beautiful children, Jayne Richards, James Miko (Bridget), Joseph Miko (Tanya); he was a loving Grandfather to Noah and Caleb Miko; along with his trusted companion Beagle, Molly.

He was born on September 17, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio to John and Eleanor Mihalko (brother Jack). Throughout his life, he had an appreciation and love for the great outdoors and found joy in fishing, hiking, boating, and golfing. He was known for his quick wit and enjoyed making those around him smile and laugh. In death, life is changed not ended.

Friends may call at FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AURORA RD (OH RTE 82) SAGAMORE HILLS, FOR MEMORIAL VISITATION ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 10th FROM 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Service to immediately follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park (conservancyforcvnp.org) to support the many trails he loved to hike. www.ferfoliafuneralhomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019
