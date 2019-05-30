|
George Flynn Hamilton
"Charlie Boone"
AKRON -- George Flynn Hamilton, aged 76, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday May 30 at Spry Memorial Chapel Russellville, Ala. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday May, 31, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville, Ala. He will be buried at Luketown Cemetery, Russellville, Ala.
Spry Memorial chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2019