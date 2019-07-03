George H. Oltean



George H. Oltean, 99, fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born in Alliance, Ohio and was retired from Toth Meat Market. Mr. Oltean was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps serving as a Staff Sergeant and Air Medic during World War II and received the Middle Eastern European Service Ribbon with eight Bronze Stars, the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, five Overseas Bars and the American Defense Service Ribbon. He was a member of Presentation of Our Lord Orthodox Church, Eagles 555, American Legion Post 209 and ECORSE Boat Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, MaryBeth; daughter, Stephanie; grandson, Donald Oltean; sisters, Helen Davis and Rose McGee; and brothers, Charles and Eugene Oltean. He is survived by his sons, George (Janie) and Donald (Felicia) Oltean; daughter, Karen Lee Hudson; grandchildren, Staci (Justin) Johnson, Pierre (Diana), Ethan and Sierra Oltean and Corrinne and Nicklaus Hudson; great-grandchildren, Grace Bickel, Bryanna Johnson, Emmanual and Theo Oltean and Norrah Guyette. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Presentation of Our Lord Orthodox Church, 3365 Ridgewood Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333, where George will lie in state one hour prior to service, Very Rev. Dr. Ian G. Pac-Urar officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. The family will receive friends Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. AT THE CHURCH where a Saracusta service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the church. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron) Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 3 to July 5, 2019