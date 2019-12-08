Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
George J. Boggs Obituary
MOGADORE -- George J. Boggs, 91, passed away December 6, 2019. He was born in Cuyahoga Falls and was a 1942 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. George served his country in the Army Air Corp in White Sands, New Mexico during WWII. He then became an Iron worker for Botzum Brothers before starting his own contracting company. During his life George accomplished many things; becoming a pilot, tv repairman, ham radio operator and served as Mayor of Munroe Falls during the mid-1960s. He was devoted husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Geneva; he is survived by his two daughters, Dona Sears and Georgia Willis; his son-in-law, William Sears of Mogadore, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jenifer Hill, Jason Askins and Justin Willis. He had four great-grandchildren, Aron Blake, Serena Askins, Savannah and Justin Willis; great-great-grandson, Logan Blake and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM Tuesday, December 10 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM-12:30 PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the . To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
