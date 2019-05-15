Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Lifeway Church
George J. Buesch


George J. Buesch Obituary
George J. Buesch

George J. Buesch, 65, passed away May 12, 2019. He was born in Cleveland to the late Robert and Joan Buesch and lived many years in the Akron area.

He is survived by his wife, Jill; son, John; brothers, Richard, Robert, Calvin and Tom; sisters, Debbie and Phyllis; many nieces and nephews; and extended family Sandy, Heather and Crystal.

A memorial service will be held at Lifeway Church on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

Memorials may be sent to Lifeway Food Pantry, 742 Cookson Ave. SE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2019
