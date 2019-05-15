|
George J. Buesch
George J. Buesch, 65, passed away May 12, 2019. He was born in Cleveland to the late Robert and Joan Buesch and lived many years in the Akron area.
He is survived by his wife, Jill; son, John; brothers, Richard, Robert, Calvin and Tom; sisters, Debbie and Phyllis; many nieces and nephews; and extended family Sandy, Heather and Crystal.
A memorial service will be held at Lifeway Church on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Lifeway Food Pantry, 742 Cookson Ave. SE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2019