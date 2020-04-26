Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
George J. Madjerac


1930 - 2020
George J. Madjerac Obituary
BARBERTON - George "Judo" J. Madjerac, 89, passed away at his residence on April 18, 2020. George was born in Rittman and had been a Barberton resident all his life where he retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. after 43 years. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and the Croatian Lodge. George loved all sports especially football and was proud to have been on the 1947 State Championship Team for Barberton High School. He also loved traveling and going on cruises and casino trips with his wife Rosemary. George was also proud of having played in his brother's band, The Frank Madjerac Band, for 35 years. George was an Army Veteran having served during the Korea War. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary; and brother, Frank (Maryann); he is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rosemary; ninenieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and nephews; and 15 great-great nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. To share a memory or send a condolence during this difficult time, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
