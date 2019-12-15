|
|
THEN AND NOW TALLMADGE -- George J. Mueller, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019, to be with the Lord. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Akron and received his Associate of Arts in 1993 from the University of Akron and his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2007. George served in the United States Army and retired from Chrysler after 30 years of service as a pipefitter. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory church in Tallmadge, Ohio. He enjoyed volunteering and served at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens as a tour guide, a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Family, and most recently at Summa Health System where he provided support to terminally ill patients. George loved to run, and over the years he participated in many marathons such as the Cleveland, Columbus, and Marine Corp to name a few. He was also a world traveler and some of his favorite trips were to Fiji and Italy. George was preceded in death by his wife, Danae; parents, George and Mary Mueller, and brother, John Mueller. George is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Tom) Sims; sons, Eric (Lanita) Mueller, James (Jamie) Mueller; grandchildren, Patrick, Jacob, Carter, Chandler, Alexandra; great grandchildren, Colson and Monroe, sisters Rita (Tim) Smith, Barb (Don) Carlson, and sister-in-law, Teresa Mueller. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Rittman, Ohio with Fr. Sam Ciccolini officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Danbury Life Enrichment Program of Tallmadge, 73 East Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278, which brought him joy and happiness.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019