George James Noussias



George James Noussias, age 68, went home to be with the Lord on April 14, 2019. He was born in Canton, Ohio, on July 21, 1950. He had been a resident of Akron for over 40 years. He graduated from Lehman High School in Canton, Ohio, and then went on to graduate from Kent State University. He had recently retired from Lindsey Construction & Design. Previously, he had served as Vice President at National City Bank for 34 years.



He was very involved with New Hope Community Church as an active member, Treasurer, and Elder. While he loved to fish and golf, his favorite past time was to spend time with his family, his church family, and all of his friends. George was the kindest and most loving man who always had the biggest smile and hug to give. All of the wonderful adverbs and adjectives in the dictionary would fall short in describing the character of this wonderful Christian Husband, Father, Papa, and friend.



He was preceded in death by his father, James George, and his mother, Panagiota; nephew, Christopher and great-nephew, Angelo. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Patricia "Patti" three sons, James (Stella), William, and Nathaniel (Caitlin); three grandchildren, Samantha, Andrew, Alexander, and one on the way; brothers, Sotirios "Sam" (Tula) and Panagis "Pete"; niece, Jaime (Matt) Rocco and their children, Ava, Olivia, and Andrew; nephew, Nicholas Noussias; nieces, Katerina Noussias and Stephanie (Ross) Cochran and their son Callum.



Calling hours and visitation will be at New Hope Community Church, 226 Southeast Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278 from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be officiated by Pastor Todd M. Tackett at 6 p.m. with dinner afterwards. Being Greek, George would be honored if you stayed to eat! In lieu of flowers, please cherish his memory by donating to the Building Fund of New Hope Community Church. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary