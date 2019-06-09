George "Geo" Kacsanek



THEN AND NOW



George J. (Geo) Kacsanek, 87, passed away from pancreatic cancer Wednesday, June 5, 2019.



George was born to Andrew and Anna (Grenna) Kacsanek, Sr. in Akron and had been an area resident his entire life. He was a 1949 graduate of Garfield High School, a Golden Gloves Boxer and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. with 40 years of service. He was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.



George was a lifelong member of Jednota Club Branch 553 and had held several officer positions including President. He was a master "Wine and Sausage Maker" and passed the tradition onto his children. He loved his garden, playing cards, golfing, bowling and fly fishing. He was a proud father, grandfather, and great grandfather and considered himself richly blessed with his family.



George is survived by his wife of 64 years, Johanna (Form); children, Georgann (Jim) Lupinetti, Suzanne (John) Oprian, Julianne (David) Reed and George Michael (Vivian) Kacsanek; 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; brother, Edward Kacsanek of Arizona; sister-in-law, Ann Kacsanek and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph E. and Andrew (Eva) Kacsanek, Jr.



Per George's wishes there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1034 Brown St., Akron. OH 44301. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to A-T Children's Project online at www.atcp.org/kacsanekmemorial or mail to A-T Children's Project, 5300 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Suite 105, Coconut Creek FL 33073 or the Slovak "J" Club, 485 Morgan Ave., Akron OH 44311. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary