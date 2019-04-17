George Kungl Sr.



George Kungl Sr., 89, of Spencer, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 15, 2019.



He was born April 20, 1929 in Breznica, Croatia to the late Frank and Margaret (Schmidt) Kungl.



His family came to the U.S. in 1952 and had lived in Maryland before moving to Akron. He has resided in Spencer since 1961.



George was a farmer and also worked for Klinger Construction.



He was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Parish. He enjoyed playing cards, his harmonica and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also loved animals, his horses and caring for his lawn.



Surviving are his wife, Rose (Zimmerman), to whom he married January 5, 1956; his children, Andreas (Hannelore) Kungl of Akron, Roseann (Albert) Kungl of Uniontown, Mary Ann (Matthew Sr.) Rutherford of Lodi, George Jr. (Janet) Kungl of Lodi, Margie (John) Lilley of Minerva, Nick (Phyllis) Kungl of Chatham, Frank (Tracy) Kungl of Cuyahoga Falls; many grandchildren, four sisters and one brother; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 17, at 1 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home, 202 E Main St., Spencer (330-648-2180) where visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service (11 to 1 p.m.).



Fr. Ed Suszynski will officiate. Burial will follow at Spencer Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.parkerfuneralhomes.com.