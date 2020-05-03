George Lischak, age 91. Beloved husband of 71 years of June Marie (nee Stover). Dear father of Jerry, Jeff, and the late Jim (Sharon surviving). Grandfather of Jill, Ron and Jimmy. Brother of the late Pauline Yasco and Ann Karl. WWII Army Veteran. Proud retiree of Firestone Tire Company. Passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020. A memorial gathering to be planned will be announced on our website. Cremation by Busch Crematory. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. 440-842-7800 www.buschcares.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.