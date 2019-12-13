|
|
George (Curtis) Low George (Curtis) Low, 91, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on December 8, 2019. He was born in Cumberland, Maryland on May 23, 1928 to the late George and Mabel Low. Curt served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He retired as a truck driver from Northern Haserot and then spent 20 years working for Akron Auto Auction. Curt and his wife Mary Ellen spent over 40 years as Summit County Fair Board Directors. In 2018, Curt won the Fair Board Director of the Year. They raised quarter horses and supported the 4-H horse program. Curt had a life long love of trucks and belonged to the American Truck Historical Society. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He also loved to travel and had many fond memories of family camping trips with the Buckeye Cruisers. In addition to his parents, Curt was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Loudin; and sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Detwiler. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Ellen Low; sons, Bill (Kelly) Low and Terry (Michelle) Low; grandchildren, Angela Low, Sabrina Low, Miranda Filon, and Matthew (Lisa) Low; great-grandchildren, William Low, Kelly Su Low, Ella Filon, and Eva Filon; brother-in-law, Michael Bilich; and many good friends, including Mark and Todd Myers, Debbie Burbank, and Dean and Cora Frederick. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2 - 5 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Monday at 12 noon. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summit County Agricultural Society Youth Building Fund. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 13, 2019