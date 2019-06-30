George M. McLaughlin



George M. McLaughlin, 87, went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019. He was born August 26, 1931 in Virginia to Warren and Mary McLaughlin. He proudly served in the United States Army as a 1st Sergeant retiring in 1971, after 25 years of service and later with the United States Postal Service where he served as a letter carrier for 13 years in Kenmore.



George, who was a member of the Barberton Moose, was considered gentle and kind, enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.



George was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Patricia Sonier; brother, Gary McLaughlin; sisters, Betty Reitz and Diane Smith.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda; daughters, Claudia Mansour Abbas, Lesley (Tim) Bush, and Lisa (Tim) Sherman; son-in-law, Patrick Sonier; brother, David McLaughlin; sisters, Joan (James) Bonner, Patricia (Cynthia Sherlock) Kirschner, and Mary Doyle; sisters-in-law, Carolyn McLaughlin, Carol Megyes; brothers-in-law, Richard Smith, Bob Reitz, Mike Megyes, John Megyes; grandchildren, Patrick and Heather Sonier, Ali and Maci Bush, Hunter and Harper Sherman, Giana Ruffino; and many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Sunday, July 7 from 2 to 4 p.m., with services at 4 p.m., Pastor Gary Meeks officiating. Private inurnment to take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Church of Portage Lakes and in memory of George. Condolences and memories may be shared with George's family at the funeral home website.



Bacher- Portage Lakes



330-644-0024 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019