Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George M. McLaughlin


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George M. McLaughlin Obituary
George M. McLaughlin

George M. McLaughlin, 87, went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Sunday, July 7 from 2 to 4 pm., with services at 4 p.m., Pastor Gary Meeks officiating. Private inurnment to take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Church of Portage Lakes and in memory of George. Condolences and memories may be shared with George's family at the funeral home website.

Bacher--Portage Lakes

330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now