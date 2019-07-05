|
|
George M. McLaughlin
George M. McLaughlin, 87, went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Sunday, July 7 from 2 to 4 pm., with services at 4 p.m., Pastor Gary Meeks officiating. Private inurnment to take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Church of Portage Lakes and in memory of George. Condolences and memories may be shared with George's family at the funeral home website.
Bacher--Portage Lakes
330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 5, 2019