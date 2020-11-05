On Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2:10 p.m., at the age of 86, Rev. Dr. George McNab made the transition to his heavenly home to be reunited with his wife of 50 years, Betty. A Celebration of life will be held on November 7, 2020, at 12:00 noon at New Hope Baptist Church, 1706 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320, Rev. Dr. David Nelson, Senior Pastor. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. There will be a public viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The service will be private for the family and clergy. Please practice CDC guidelines and mask is required. Please email resolutions to Shawne Buckner at shawnebuckner@aol.com You may send condolences to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1010 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320.