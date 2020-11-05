1/1
George McNab
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2:10 p.m., at the age of 86, Rev. Dr. George McNab made the transition to his heavenly home to be reunited with his wife of 50 years, Betty. A Celebration of life will be held on November 7, 2020, at 12:00 noon at New Hope Baptist Church, 1706 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320, Rev. Dr. David Nelson, Senior Pastor. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. There will be a public viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The service will be private for the family and clergy. Please practice CDC guidelines and mask is required. Please email resolutions to Shawne Buckner at shawnebuckner@aol.com You may send condolences to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1010 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved