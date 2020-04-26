|
|
George Michael Parch, 73, of Katy, Texas and formerly of Akron, passed away Wednesday, April 15th at home with his wife and daughter by his side, after a brief illness. He graduated from Ellet H.S. in 1964 and The University of Akron in 1977. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lorraine Parch and brother Robert. He is survived by his wife, Judy of 53 years; daughter, Jennifer;, son, Bryan (Ella) and grandaughter, Callan. He leaves behind many friends, extended family and his sweet kitty Mr. Smooch. No services are planned, however a Memorial service will be held at a later date at Second Baptist Church of Katy.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020